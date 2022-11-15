Knight Frank, a leading independent global property consultancy headquartered in London, has expanded its presence in the Middle East region with the opening of its new office in Doha, Qatar, at a time when the country is gearing up for the biggest sporting event - FIFA World Cup 2022.

The office will provide tailored consultancy advice and transactional services to investors, developers, owners and users of commercial property across key sectors.

Announcing its Doha foray, Knight Frank said this was indeed an 'extremely exciting time' both for Qatar as well as Knight Frank, especially with the recent inflow of investment into the country for infrastructure development works and the renewed confidence in further strong economic growth for the country over the next decade, due to its government’s spending pledge, as part of Qatar’s 2030 vision.

Its operations will be led by Adam Stewart, Partner – Head of Qatar, who has over 15 years of real estate experience.

Having begun his career in the UK, Stewart relocated to Qatar in 2014. With a background in valuation and advisory, he boasts an expansive client network including government entities, banks, listed companies, private companies and private investors.

On his appointment, Stewart said: "I am delighted to be joining a real estate business with the global breadth and depth of Knight Frank. Its expansion across the Middle East over the last 13 years shows their commitment to the region and I am thrilled to be part of the team."

"I look forward to combining my local market knowledge with the global expertise of the Knight Frank business to provide Qatar with unrivalled real estate advisory and transactional services across both the residential and commercial sectors of the market," he added.

Partner and MEA Managing Director James Lewis said: "For 13 years Knight Frank has been helping clients across the Middle East through the provision of real estate advisory and transactional services. Our global mindset and local market experts set us apart and Adam’s appointment is going to broaden the repertoire of our business."

"We look forward to working with Adam and rolling out our core services, including Valuation & Advisory, Real Estate Consultancy, specialised Consultancy sectors such as Hospitality, Education and Healthcare, as well as International Prime Residential and Private Office transactional expertise to clients in Qatar," he added.

