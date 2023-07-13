Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has announced that it has secured a SR29 million ($7.7 million) water maintenance contract from the National Water Company in Hafar Al Batin governorate.

As per the deal, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company will be performing the works operation and maintenance of water sector for a period of 36 months in the Hafar Al Batin suburbs in the Eastern Province, said the Saudi group in its filing to Tadawul.

The financial impact will start during the second quarter, it added.

