LONDON - Vladimir Putin is lending his Kazakh counterpart a hand. The Russian president and his regional allies sent troops to Kazakhstan to quash a bloody nationwide uprising. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says order has been restored. Even if that’s true, major oil and gas investors like Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell, may suffer populist fallout. Paradoxically, high energy prices provide some cover against hasty renegotiation of contracts.

Dozens have died in the uprising which began as a protest against increases in the domestic price of fuel. The situation remains volatile, although the arrival of Russian troops increases the chances of Tokayev prevailing.

Assuming he does, he’ll still need to make some changes. For one, he may find himself indebted to the Kremlin, resulting in a tighter alliance with Moscow, oil-rich Kazakhstan’s Soviet-era master. Ironically, that in itself may add to the grievances of the anti-government protestors demanding similar freedoms to other post-Soviet states.

For companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil, the revolt underscores the importance of the social part of the environmental, social and governance principles designed to keep workers and locals happy in places where they operate. The two U.S. majors participate in the Tengiz oil field on the Caspian Sea where workers have been protesting. The consortium developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field, led by Shell and Eni, is also braced for trouble.

The Karachaganak companies have a long history of dispute over profit-sharing with the state. An under-pressure leader – be it Tokayev or somebody else - could easily be tempted to put the squeeze anew on the oil firms, who settled the most recent spat in 2020 by handing over more than $1 billion.

However, that outcome may provide some protection. Under its terms, the state also got a larger slice of royalty revenue from Kazakhstan’s 1.6 million barrels/day of production. With the oil price now above $80, Tokayev should have plenty of cash to spend on appeasing his disenchanted populace. Ripping up contracts could hurt investment and even production, threatening those financial flows. Similarly, healthy oil receipts lower the cost of government borrowing. With national debt at just 27% of GDP, there’s lots of scope for Tokayev to mortgage his way out of trouble. A shakedown of Big Oil might be doubly counterproductive.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Security forces appeared to be in control of the streets of Kazakhstan's main city Almaty on Jan. 7 and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said constitutional order had mostly been restored after an uprising sparked by higher fuel costs.

- Russia sent paratroopers to Kazakhstan on Jan. 6 to help put down a countrywide uprising after deadly violence spread across the tightly controlled central Asian state.

- Oil prices edged up on Jan. 7, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December, fuelled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

- Kazakhstan’s currency, the tenge, has remained steady at around 435 to the dollar. However, on Jan. 5 the yield on its 2045 dollar bond jumped 32 basis points to 4.1%, its highest since May 2020.

- Shares of London-listed uranium producer NAC Kazatomprom fell 11% from Jan. 4 to 0848 GMT on Jan. 7.

