RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has participated in the private placement of Egypt’s Macro Capital, which was 1.8 times covered, the company’s chairman told Asharq.

The Cairo-based medical cosmetics manufacturer currently holds 23 percent of the Egyptian pharmaceutical sector, Ahmed El Nayeb said.

In its private offering, Macro Group raised 251 million shares on the Egyptian stock exchange, as it sought to offer a 45.8 percent stake in total.

This represented around 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($82.7 million), given the price per share was set at 4.85 pounds.

The remaining stake was floated through a public offering that was 102 percent oversubscribed, and the company officially listed on Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX today, Feb. 10.

Along with the PIF, the offering was co-managed by Franklin Templeton, EFG Hermes, and Renaissance Capital.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.