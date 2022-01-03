Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC) is partnering with the international fintech company Paymob, to provide all of CFCs tenants with POS devices that allow for a wide range of payment methods.

Paymob has been providing the market with better access to financial services since 2015; its POS devices and wide range of payment solutions are set to provide great benefits to CFCs merchants and customers.

Through Paymob, CFCs tenants and merchants now have diverse payment methods to present to their customers, including payment via debit cards, credit cards, and Meeza cards, along with instalment options through different banks, such as CIB, Banque du Caire, Banque Misr, and Al-Mashreq Bank.

Paymob also facilitates payments via consumer finance enablers such as valU, Premium Card, Sympl, Contact, Souhoola, and Shahry.

Paymob assists both online and offline merchants through a variety of products and solutions. The POS device helps merchants easily accept in-store payments through a wide range of methods. Using APIs, retailers can integrate our payment facilities into their websites or mobile applications, said Islam Shawky, the Founder and CEO of Paymob.

Our infrastructure is processing more than 87% of all mobile wallet transactions in Egypt. As we are one of the largest payment facilitators in the country, we deeply understand what is needed to provide merchants with a smooth, secure, and fast digitised payment process.

Paymob has been executing millions of transactions and partnerships for various businesses of different sizes since 2015. Paymob is the largest payment facilitator in Egypt, with an annual processing value of $2.5bn.

After being the first to raise $18.5m in Egypts largest Series A round last year, the company is now considered one of the largest in Egypt.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).