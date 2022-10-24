Global infrastructure engineering company Parsons said it has secured a $145-million contract from Saudi housing minstry to establish and operate an enterprise project management organisation (EPMO).

The five-year contract will see the US group establish and operate an EPMO in an integrated fashion with the Ministry.

The scope of work includes setting up, staffing and operation of the EPMO in addition to providing project management services for key infrastructure programmes.

Parsons has been supporting the Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing since 2011 in providing studies, master planning, design, engineering, and construction supervision for projects across the kingdom.

