Muscat – With the aim of adding new facilities in the cargo buildings and aircraft hangars at Muscat and Salalah airports, the Tender Board has approved funds worth over RO24mn.

The approval of RO24,589,420 to develop Muscat and Salalah airports came during the board’s seventh meeting, which was held recently under the chairmanship of H E Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and chairman of the Tender Board.

The project aims to complete the implementation of electromechanical works and equipment related to the facilities of the cargo buildings and hangars in the two airports and carry out repair works. The funds will also be used to train staff in the latest technology.

2.8mn passengers

The number of passengers who travelled through Oman’s airports this year till the end of September dropped 26.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

A statement issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information said, ‘The number of passengers travelling through the airports of Oman (Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport, Sohar Airport and Duqm Airport) in 2021 till the end of September was 2,870,810, compared to 3,908,289 in the same period in 2020.’

