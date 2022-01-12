ArabFinance: Orascom Construction PLC (ORAS) approved to distribute cash dividends worth EGP 3.649 per share to shareholders for 2020, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The dividends will be paid on January 31st 2022, with the eligibility for shareholders of a record date on January 23rd 2022.

Orascom Construction PLC is a UAE-based engineering and construction contractor. It is a global engineering and construction contractor primarily focused on infrastructure, industrial, and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the US.