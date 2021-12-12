Petroleum Development Oman Services (PDO-S) signed its first commercial contract with Tethys Oil Oman Onshore Limited for Seismic Acquisition in Block 56.

The deal was signed on Sunday, December 12, by PDO Managing Director Steve Phimister and Tethys Oil Oman Onshore Limited Managing Director Dr Fredrik Robelius.

Valued at over $14 million, the agreement involves 3D seismic acquisition of an area covering approximately 2,018 sq km. The primary objective of this acquisition is to produce high-quality 3D seismic images for the eastern flank of South Oman and tertiary basins in Block 56 which is operated by Tethys Oil Oman Onshore.

Phimister said: “Signing this contract with Tethys Oil Oman Onshore is a great milestone for PDO-S achieved in a relatively short time after its establishment. It is a true demonstration of how PDO-S is delivering its key value drivers by filling supply chain gaps in the oil and gas market in Oman.”

Dr Robelius commented: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with PDO-S that offers state of the art technology to help us unlock the great potential in block 56.” The signed contract reflects the value and capability of resources and expertise available in-country. It will also pave the way for further collaboration opportunities between PDO-S and other oil and gas operators in Oman in different applications.

PDO New Business Development Manager Dawood al Qassabi: “We thank Tethys Oil Oman Onshore for their trust in PDO-S and for the collaborative approach they showed in finalising this contract. It is an invite to other oil and gas operators in Oman and beyond to tap into PDO’s decades of experience in geosolutions, EOR, learning and development, project management, ICV, technology and others.”