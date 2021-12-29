Oil exports helped increase Saudi Arabia’s current account surplus by 148.7 percent in the three-month period ending in September, the Saudi Central Bank said in a report.

This signalled a reversal of a $0.7 billion deficit in the same period last year, with the surplus now standing at $21.7 billion.

The upswing in the current account balance was attributed to a strengthening surplus in the goods balance which reached $37.9 billion in the third quarter, up from $28.9 billion in the previous one.

In particular, oil exports surged by 19.4 percent — quarter-on-quarter — to stand at $55.1 billion while non-oil exports rose by 6.2 percent to $18.3 billion.

Moreover, the services trade deficit narrowed by 17.6 percent to hit $10.9 billion. Noticeably, the balance for financial services reversed a deficit of $220 million in the second quarter to a surplus of $473 million.

Workers’ remittances abroad went by a yearly 11.8 percent to be valued at $10.1 billion, in a sign that foreign employees are sending more money to their home countries.

Additionally, the Kingdom’s net foreign direct investment reached $1.75 billion in the third quarter, easing significantly from the previous quarter’s figure of $13.8 billion. Yet, it experienced an annual growth of 61.1 percent.

The second quarter figure for net FDI was the highest since 2010 and was mainly attributable to a $12.4 billion infrastructure deal between Aramco and a global investor consortium.

Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.