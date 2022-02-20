Addressing the IPTC 2022 in Riyadh, Yasir Al-Rumayyan said new energy sources depend on materials that can only be produced with hydrocarbons.

The top official said the Saudi Aramco has taken several measures to achieve net zero targets but that does not mean the company is “getting out of oil and gas.”

“We intend to remain the world’s top producer,” said Al-Rumayyan.

He said energy transition takes time. “For instance, after years of impressive growth, there are 10 million electric vehicles on the road, which is less than 1 percent of the global car fleet.”