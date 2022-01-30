ABU DHABI: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) affirmed that the air traffic movement is normal and all flights are operating as usual.

In a statement on Monday, the GCAA affirmed that ''There is no impact on flights and airports resulting from the interception of the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on the country.'' The GCAA also called on the public to refer to official sources for all information and udpates.

