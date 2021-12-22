ABUJA- Nigeria's Senate on Wednesday passed the country's 2022 budget of 17.13 trillion naira ($41.8 billion), a day after the lower house of parliament approved the increased spending plan.

The budget assumes annual economic growth of 4.2%, crude production of 1.88 million barrels a day and an assumed price of $62 a barrel, papers from a budget committee showed.

President Muhammadu Buhari will now need to sign the budget for it to become law.

