RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,499 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,565 were recorded in Riyadh, 877 in Jeddah, 474 in Makkah, 239 in Madinah, 198 in Dammam, 137 in Taif, 110 in Qatif, 103 in Al-Khobar, 102 in Hofuf, and 100 in Khulais. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 555,035 after 2,978 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,901 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 53.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.