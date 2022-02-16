Home rental giant Airbnb has signed a deal that is expected to boost the holiday homes market in Abu Dhabi.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Airbnb and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will see the two organisations “collaborate to promote” the vacation homes sector in the UAE capital.

Under the agreement, DCT Abu Dhabi will have access to Airbnb’s new data-based platform called “City Portal,” which connects the company with governments and tourism bodies.

The online tool seeks to provide insights into the local holiday home listings market. Airbnb is expected to launch a dedicated hosting page on the platform to help accommodation hosts understand and follow local rules for renting out holiday homes.

“In partnering with [Airbnb], we are ensuring tourists and residents in Abu Dhabi are provided with more choice for safe and secure short-term accommodation,” said Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism body urged owners of holiday homes to register with the emirate’s online licensing system as part of efforts to regulate the market and promote the tourism industry.

