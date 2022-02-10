Feb 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

NASDAQ COMPOSITE: LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD AFTER CPI (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

In the wake of above-estimates U.S. January CPI data, U.S. equity index futures are red, while the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is flirting with 2%.

Indeed, these hotter-than-expected inflation numbers may keep the market concerned that a more aggressive Fed is on the table.

Therefore, it's perhaps no surprise that CME Nasdaq 100 futures, given the concentration of tech titans/large-cap growth shares in the Nasdaq 100 index, are taking the biggest hit in premarket trade with a loss of around 1.5%.

The broader Nasdaq Composite would also appear poised to feel the heat. This after failing to overwhelm resistance at its Jan. 10 low at 14,530:

A IXIC break below its Feb. 4 low at 13,850 can put its January trough at 13,094 at risk.

The May 2021 low was at 13,002, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Composite's March 2020-November 2021 advance is at 12,552. The May 2021 low was at 12,397.

That said, on weakness, traders will be watching momentum oscillators, and internal measures closely to see if they can hold their recent lows.

