LONDON- Most adults in Britain think it likely that Boris Johnson will not be prime minister by the end of 2022, according to an opinion poll published by Ipsos Mori on Monday.

Growing public anger at reports of government officials holding gatherings and parties when Britain was under lockdown last year has raised doubts about Johnson's authority within his Conservative Party.

