ArabFinance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) (MFPC) announced that it is committed to supplying the agreed-upon quota to the agricultural institutions, according to a bourse filing.

Accordingly, this will positively impact the companys revenue.

This came after the Egyptian government decided to raise the prices of subsidized fertilizers to EGP 4,500 per ton.

The Ministry of Agriculture previously announced that the prices of nitrogenous fertilizers increased by 50% or EGP 1,500 per ton.

MOPCO, formerly Misr Oil Processing company, is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distributing of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

