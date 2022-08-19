Doha: MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Al Dar For Exchange Works, a leading remittance service provider in Qatar. The partnership will enable consumers to send and receive money from Al Dar Exchange Works’s of retail locations throughout Qatar to and from family and friends around the world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Al Dar For Exchange Works to reach of new consumers in Qatar with our leading global network,” said Ahmed Aly, Head of Middle East at MoneyGram. “This integration will continue to build upon the strong momentum MoneyGram has developed in the Middle East and further accelerate growth in one of the world’s key outbound remittance countries.”

“With the largest retail network in Qatar, Al Dar For Exchange Works will be an incredible partner for MoneyGram,” said Ramzi Al Chakar, Regional Head of Middle East at MoneyGram. “I'm excited about the opportunities ahead for further growth and customer-centric collaboration."

“We are pleased to be partnering with MoneyGram, one of the world’s leading remittance brands, to enable our customers to send money around the globe,” said Jumah Mubarak Al-Maadhadi, CEO of Al Dar For Exchange Works. “This service, made possible by MoneyGram, is a great addition to Al Dar For Exchange Works remittance offerings and will not just revolutionize the process for the sender but will also add convenience for the receiver as well.”



About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years. The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's top brands to serve consumers through its direct-to-consumer digital channel, global retail network, and embedded finance business for enterprise customers. MoneyGram is also a leader in pioneering cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement. For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com, follow @MoneyGram on social media, and explore the website and mobile app through moneygram.com.

About AL Dar For Exchange Works

Al Dar For Exchange Works, your perfect remittance partner, is one of the leading names in the Qatar remittance market and a pioneer in the industry of Qatar money exchange business. Al Dar For Exchange Works always ensures 100% reliability in transactions and provides full safety for money to the clients. Speed and service are the key issues in this business and they ensure the same while performing any kind of transaction. Al Dar for Exchange works is having 23 retail branches across the country and extends their service in digital through Web and Mobile App as well.

