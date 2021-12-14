ABU DHABI- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend his country's National Day celebrations at the Sweden Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Receiving the King of Sweden at Al Shati Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed him and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes of continuous progress and development for Sweden.

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and cooperation between their countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, especially in investment, economic, innovation and technology areas, in line with their countries' efforts to establish sustainable knowledge-based economies and accelerate their development drives.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also discussed Expo 2020 Dubai and the different cultures, innovations and solutions it is showcasing to shape a better tomorrow for generations to come. Dubbed 'The Forest', Sweden's pavilion carries the theme 'Co-creation for Innovation' in an effort to showcase the country's innovative spirit, promote cooperation and celebrate humanity's potential.

H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Ambassador to Sweden, attended the meeting.

