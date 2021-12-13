PHOTO
Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has obtained a credit facility in compliance with Islamic Sharia from Arab National Bank (ANB) at a total value of SAR 220 million.
MIS secured the funding on 24 November 2021, with a tenor until 31 July 2022, according to a bourse filing to Tadawul.
The company has obtained the loan to finance new project contracts in addition to issuance of bank guarantees.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.