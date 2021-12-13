Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has obtained a credit facility in compliance with Islamic Sharia from Arab National Bank (ANB) at a total value of SAR 220 million.

MIS secured the funding on 24 November 2021, with a tenor until 31 July 2022, according to a bourse filing to Tadawul.

The company has obtained the loan to finance new project contracts in addition to issuance of bank guarantees.