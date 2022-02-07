Middle Eastern stock markets were mixed in trade on Monday, with Dubai's main share index up more than 0.5%, as oil prices fluctuated.

Oil prices bounced around on Monday in see-saw trading, with some investors taking profits after signs of progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, while others kept bullish sentiment bolstered by rising consumption amid ongoing supply constraints.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.07%, boosted by materials and consumer staples.

Dubai's main share index was up 0.56%. Index heavyweight Emirates NBD Bank and Dubai Investments PJSC drove gains.

Shares of Dubai Islamic Bank were up marginally after a document showed the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2%, after having risen marginally in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Qatari index also dipped slightly to trade nearly flat. Losses in financial stocks offset the gains in industrials.

