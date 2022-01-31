Most major indexes in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Dubai index declining the most after United Arab Emirates intercepted another attack by the Houthis, the third attack since the beginning of this year.

The UAE defence ministry said the latest missile attack was intercepted and its debris fell on an uninhabited area. It did not say whether it was aimed at Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Dubai's main share index fell as much as 1.2%, with most of the stocks in negative territory, with the country's top lender Emirates NBD Bank dropping 4% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.4%.

The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.2%, snapping its four consecutive session of winning streak, led by a 0.2% decrease in heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank.

In Qatar, the benchmark index was down 0.1% as it extended the loss from the previous session, pressured by financial stocks, with Commercial Bank declining 2.9% and Qatar Islamic Bank decreasing 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, however, bucked the trend, with stocks edging up 0.1%, as Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.5%, and Alinma Bank advanced 0.9%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))