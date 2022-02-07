Middle Eastern stock markets were mixed on Monday, as oil prices dipped, with Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tumbling more than 1% to mark its steepest fall in nearly three weeks.

Oil prices fell as signs of a progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could lead to removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales offset concerns about the tight supplies. O/R

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1.2%, marking its biggest fall since Jan 19.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index closed 0.4% higher, boosted by material and energy stocks.

Dubai's main share index ended up 0.6%, driven by index heavyweight Emirates NBD Bank and Dubai Investments PJSC.

Shares of Dubai Islamic Bank gained 0.5% after a document showed the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat.

The Qatari index ended 0.04% lower, after rising for the five straight sessions, as losses in energy stocks offset gains in utilities.

