Stock markets in the Middle East ended mixed on Tuesday, with a retreat in oil prices weighing on energy-heavy indexes, but the easing of geopolitical tensions helping other markets, with while Dubai's main index marking its best day in 10 sessions.

Brent crude was off Monday's seven-year high at $94, trading at $90.67 by 1110 GMT, ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which may revive a nuclear agreement that could eventually allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

Dubai's main share index ended 0.77% higher, in its biggest daily percentage gain since Jan 28.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed up 0.5% in its third straight session of gains, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank climbing 0.6%.

Abu Dhabi's AD Ports Group opened at 3.5 dirhams a share in its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday. Shares closed up 3.4%.

Shares of IHC, which bought a 7.4% stake in Abu Dhabi Ports for 1.2 million dirhams, rose 1.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2%, with financial and materials weighing on sentiment.

Shares of retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair ended 0.5% higher, having gained as much as 3.5%, after the company posted a quarterly profit on Monday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 0.2% in its second straight session of losses.

Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment SAE and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE were the top percentage losers on the index.

