MEXICO CITY- U.S. bank Citigroup's plan to sell its consumer banking business in Mexico should generate plenty of buyer interest, and the government has no intention of acquiring the assets, Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez said the government is not looking to buy the assets for sale because it is focused on various projects, including major public works.

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said on Tuesday evening he had asked his team to study the possibility of acquiring the Citigroup assets in Mexico, though Lopez said the government had no official information on prospective buyers.

However, noting that the assets were a major part of the Mexican banking landscape, Lopez said he expected robust interest.

"There are sure to be various business groups interested in putting forward a purchase offer," said Lopez, who was standing in for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the conference due to the latter's infection with COVID-19.

