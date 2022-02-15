PHOTO
The logistics zone will provide storage services for all types of inbound and outbound shipping containers.
Upon completion, Bahri will manage operations at the facility for 20 years.
The project is part of Mawani’s efforts to achieve the goals of the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy that aims to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub in line with Vision 2030, the authority said in a statement.
