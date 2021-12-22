RIYADH: Marriott International, Inc. signed an agreement with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to open two luxury hotels as part of the Diriyah Project in Saudi Arabia.

Located in Diriyah around the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the properties will bring modern and distinct views on luxury to the historic town of Diriyah, set to become one of the world’s most forthright cultural and heritage cities, according to a statement.

“We are delighted to be working with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and look forward to elevating the luxury experience of the Diriyah Project with these two iconic and celebrated brands,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.