Riyadh – Yamama Cement Company witnessed an annual decrease of 9.23% in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 120.31 million during the first half (H1) of 2022 from SAR 132.55 million.

The earnings per share went down to SAR 0.59 in H1-22 from SAR 0.65 in H1-21, according to the interim income statements on Tuesday.

Sales, meanwhile, grew by 12.54% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 430.86 million in the January-June 2022 period from SAR 382.83 million.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Yamama Cement generated higher net profits by 16.75% to SAR 90.69 million from SAR 77.68 million in Q2-21.

The sales also increased by 3.31% to SAR 209.28 million in Q2-22 from SAR 202.57 million in Q2-21.

On a quarterly basis, the cement manufacturer’s net profits in Q2-22 were 206.24% higher than SAR 29.61 million in Q1-22, while the sales shrank by 5.55% from SAR 221.57 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).