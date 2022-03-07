ABU DHABI- Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, today announced that its government division, Yahsat Government Solutions (YGS), agreed with EDGE Group entity, NIMR, a leading manufacturer of combat-proven wheeled military vehicles, to line-fit pre-qualified Comms-On-The-Move (COTM) solutions on NIMR’s vehicular systems.

The agreement was announced at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and builds on the two entities’ pre-existing partnership, which was formed recently at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The MoU that was signed in 2021 allowed both entities to develop a concept design demonstrating how NIMR’s military vehicles can be equipped with Yahsat’s COTM solutions. During the show, Yahsat and NIMR are showcasing one of Yahsat’s terminals fitted onto NIMR’s AJBAN 442A vehicle.

By pre-testing and integrating Yahsat’s COTM solutions on various connected vehicular systems, Yahsat has been able to effectively remove risks and unwanted costs associated with system integration for its customers.

Through the agreement, Yahsat will leverage NIMR’s network and existing relationship with the Government of Saudi Arabia, extending its reach while increasing customer acquisition.

NIMR will have the opportunity to expand its value-chain and offer connected vehicles to the UAE Armed forces and others with a secured satcom network both Ka-band and L-band.

Eisa Al Shamsi, General Manager, YGS, said, "We are pleased to have reached this milestone with NIMR, building upon our MoU that was signed in 2021. At Yahsat, we understand the needs of our customers in the Defence industry and offer platform-integrated, satellite-enabled and ready-to-deploy COTM solutions.

With our partners and solutions providers, we offer advanced, end-to-end, managed COTM services for complex, land-based and maritime vehicular platforms; backed by around-the-clock maintenance and support for the satcom components to ensure superlative performance, reliability and security. Through this agreement, we look forward to continuing our ongoing support to the UAE Government while also effectively expanding our services to the Government of Saudi Arabia, working towards fulfilling the Kingdom’s demand for state-of-the-art satellite connectivity solutions."

Abri du Plessis, CEO, NIMR, said, "As the region’s leading manufacturer of combat-proven armoured vehicles, we are delighted to announce our agreement with the UAE’s global satellite services operator to equip our state-of-the-art platforms with their pioneering satcom solutions. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to employing the latest technologies that ensure our customers excel on the field."