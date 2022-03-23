ABU DHABI - Strata, the composite aero-structures manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has announced the latest significant step forward in their long-term strategy.

Strata announced a broad range of advanced manufacturing verticals covering a list of industries, milestones, and game-changing approaches - to play a significant role in the future of UAE, cementing their position at the forefront of the region's onward journey.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Strata CEO, said, "This is a deeply exciting time. We are thrilled to launch this new era of the company's path, and today we embark on a new journey where we will witness a period of significant improvements and growth for Strata. We will not only double down on our aerospace manufacturing capability but also intend to have a more considerable contribution to the UAE manufacturing and socioeconomic growth alike by diversifying our manufacturing portfolio.

Strata aims to dynamise future growth and investment in new and exciting ways by investing in national world-class talent and vision, fostering vibrant commercial and industrial clusters, and forming strong partnerships with global entities who share the same vision of sustainable development."

Across the past decade, Strata has consistently showcased an impressively broad scope and rapid ascendency at the cutting edge of manufacturing technology, which awarded them many high-profile contracts with the world's leading aircraft producers.

Strata aims to implement milestones across multiple industries shaping this generation and the next. From Advanced Materials Manufacturing to Biopharma and digitisation and automation and beyond, Strata's far-reaching plan aims higher than ever before.

The strategy will also support local companies into global champions with a shared vision of industry disruption, sustainability, and growth.

By enabling the UAE private sector, Strata has promised to create numerous opportunities for local companies and SMEs while supporting national industry growth and enhancing their global competitive edge.