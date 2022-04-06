Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) has appointed Mohammad Talal Al Nahhas as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

Moreover, the Saudi listed firm named Ammar Abdelwahed Al Khudairy as the Vice Chairman, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The two officials will assume their new roles from 3 April this year until 2 April 2025.

In 2021, SPIMACO reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 18.10 million, down 83.47% from SAR 109.54 million in 2020.

