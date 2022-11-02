RIYADH — The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has refuted recent television reports that stated no automobile lubricant available in the local market is fit for use for running 10,000 kilometers.



SASO clarified that the duration of changing engine oils in motor vehicles is solely dependent on the recommendations of manufacturers. It said statements carried by television channels to the contrary were totally inaccurate.



SASO's clarification came in reaction to widely circulated reports that said no engine oils were usable for 10,000 km.



Standard specifications and technical regulations obligate manufacturers to publish data that help consumers to know information about all products, including motor oils.



SASO noted that most car engine manufacturers carry out numerous performance tests on different types and classes of oil.



The companies recommend changing mineral-oil-based lubricants after a mileage of 3,000-5,000 km or a period of three months whichever comes first under both normal and hard conditions



While most manufacturers recommend changing synthetic lubricating oil in normal and hard conditions after 10,000-12,000 km or a period of six months, whichever is sooner.



It is important to take into account the many factors affecting and related to oil change intervals, most notably: engine design, driving style, operating conditions, surrounding environmental conditions, the quality of the oil used, and the engine performance, SASO said.



Additionally, the quality of the fuel and the quality of the oil filter are among the affecting factors, the SASO said, noting the necessity to follow up on the engine oil validity monitoring indicator.

