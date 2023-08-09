RIYADH — The minister of industry and mineral resources has issued 73 new industrial licenses during June of 2023, divided into 5 industrial activities, topped with the activity of making food products with 19 licenses.



The second activity that has the highest number of licenses is the activity of making base metals with 7 licenses, followed by the activity of manufacturing chemicals and their products.



This is in addition to the manufacture of non-metallic mineral products with 6 licenses for each, then came the activity of manufacturing the transformative Industries with 5 licenses.



According to the report issued by the Ministry's National Industrial and Mining Information Center, it has revealed that the total industrial licenses issued by the Ministry since the start of 2023 until the end of June has amounted to 557.



The total number of the industrial establishments in Saudi Arabia has reached 10,982 factories, with an investments value exceeding SR1.4 trillion.



The report indicated that the investments value in the new licenses for June amounted to SR1.8 billion.



The small establishments acquired the most-new industrial licenses in June by 86.30%, followed by the medium establishments by 12.33%, then the micro-enterprises by 1.37%.



The national factories have the largest percentage from the total licenses issued according the investment type by 72.60%, followed by the foreign establishments by 16.44%, then the establishments with joint investment by 10.96%.



The number of factories that has started the production in June reached 93 factories, with an investments value amounted to SR3.3 billion, topped with food factories with 20 factories.



This is followed by the non-metallic minerals with 18 factories, then the formed metal factories with 13 factories, and 9 factories in the rubber and plastics manufacturing activity, while there are 7 factories in the machinery and equipment activity.



The national factories have the highest percentage of those that started the production by 79.57%, followed by the foreign factories by 11.83%, while the percentage of the factories with joint investment is 8.60%.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).