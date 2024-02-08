RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Defense revealed on Tuesday the signing of 17 contracts and two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a mix of local and international companies. The significant announcement was made during the ongoing World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.



The objective behind these contracts is to elevate the readiness of the Armed Forces, bolster their capabilities, enhance combat efficiency, and most importantly, foster the localization of manufacturing in alignment with the ambitious goals set forth by Saudi Vision 2030. The vision emphasizes the localization of more than half of the expenditure on military equipment and services.



Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari, alongside Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar, was present to witness the signing of two contracts for the Air Force between the Ministry of Defense and PrivatAir Saudi Arabia (PASA).



The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), represented by Deputy Governor Mohammed Al-Athel, sealed six industrial participation contracts with national and international companies. The initial four contracts were inked by Al-Bayari and representatives from international firms.



One notable contract was signed with South Korean company LIG Nex1 to enhance the Air Force's capabilities through the localization of advanced air defense systems and development. Another significant agreement was reached with Raytheon Technologies of Saudi Arabia, aimed at further empowering the Air Force. Additionally, two contracts were secured with the Middle East Propulsion Company Ltd for the benefit of the Air Force.



Further expanding its collaborations, the ministry finalized a contract with SAMI Aerospace and Maintenance Services Limited for the Air Force, and another with SAMI LAND Systems for the ground forces.



In a bid to ensure future readiness, the Ministry of Defense and GAMI penned two MoUs, one each with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Defense Company, focusing on securing upcoming requirements related to air defense systems.



Additional contracts were signed with SAAB Saudi Arabia for the Air Force, and with Haji Husein Ali Reza & Co. Ltd for the ground forces. The Navy's interests were represented through a contract inked with Saudi Arabian Thales International.



Among the array of contracts were two significant ones with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, one catering to the Air Force, and the other dedicated to supporting the G5 Sahel Joint Force in combating terrorist organizations.



The Ministry of Defense finalized two contracts with the Big Blue Pearl Company, focusing on bolstering the ground forces. Another contract was signed with the Modern Technology Company for the ground forces.



Rounding up the comprehensive agreements, the Ministry secured a contract with the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) for the General Administration of Information Technology at the Ministry's Agency for Excellence Services.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).