Oman News Agency (ONA), revealed that Salalah Free Zone, one of the free zones of the Asyad Group, announced the signing of two lease agreements for Mazaya Logistics warehouses to establish a complex for trading plastic products and another for the installation and assembly of communications equipment on an area of 13.5 thousand square meters, with an investment volume of approximately OMR 1.3 million.

The signing of the two agreements comes within the strategy that the Asyad Group is working on to enhance the economic roles and maximise the investment returns for its free zones to be an incubator and an attraction for many projects and industries.

With the signing of these agreements, the percentage of the leased warehouse space in the Salalah Free Zone reached 83 per cent of the total area of Mazaya warehouses, constituting an important addition to the projects in the Salalah Free Zone, which are witnessing an increase in the industrial and logistical fields in light of the direction of the zone administration to enhance the volume of investments by attracting quality projects.

