Oman’s Samail Industrial City has signed a deal with Gulf Petrochemical Services and Trading to set up a steel industries plant covering 181,000 sq m at an investment of OMR3 million ($7.79 million) for the first phase of the project.

Samail Industrial City is divided into several sectors to attract a variety of industries. These include food industry, plastic and petrochemical industry, steel industry; marble industry; building materials industry; and supporting services sector (e.g. warehouses).

Samail Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates Madayn, is designed according to the latest international standards taking into account the environmental, civil defence, social and recreational requirements to achieve an integrated live-work-play model.

Moreover, the Medical Fitness Examination project in Samail Industrial City will be opened next June in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

