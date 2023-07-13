RIYADH — The total number of factories in Saudi Arabia until the end of the first quarter of 2023 has reached 10,819, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) announced.



This has been revealed by MIM while issuing the industrial sector indicators bulletin during the Q1 of 2023, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial sector, and includes several numbers and variables that reflect the reality of the sector in Saudi Arabia.



The bulletin showed that the total volume of investments in factories reached SR1.432 trillion at the end of the first quarter of this year, topped, in terms of investment volume, by factories operating in the manufacture of chemical products, then factories of other non-metallic minerals, then factories of base metals.



The national factories obtained the highest percentage according to the type of investment, with more than 83.5%, followed by the foreign factories with 8.5%, then the Joint investment factories by 8%.



As for the regions, Riyadh region has the highest number with factories, as the total number of factories there reached about 4,194, followed by the eastern region (Al-Sharqiyah) with about 2,476 factories, then the Makkah region with 2,068 factories.



MIM's bulletin indicated that the small factories represented the largest percentage of the total factories in Saudi Arabia until the end of the period, with a total of 5,654 factories, followed by the medium factories with 4,341, then the large factories with 824.



The foreign investments in Saudi Arabia's factories represents 8.5% of the total existing factories. The number of foreign factories in the Kingdom reached 920, with an investment value of SR71,283.

