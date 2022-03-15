Riyadh – Mubasher: Nama Chemicals Company has turned to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 27.33 million last year, against net losses worth SAR 45.24 million in 2020.

Revenues soared by 26.18% to SAR 554.27 million in 2021 from SAR 439.24 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) was SAR 1.16 last year, versus losses per share of SAR 1.93 in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Nama Chemicals logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 24.40 million, against net losses of SAR 20.56 million during the same period in 2020.

