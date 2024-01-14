The light emitting diode (LED) market in the Middle East is poised for solid growth over the next five years and is likely to hit $5.94 billion by 2029 from this year's figure of $4 billion with a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period, said a report released ahead of The Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

The region’s leading trade show for lighting, electrical engineering, and building technology - Light + Intelligent Building Middle East - will take place from January 16 to 18 in Dubai.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the event is part of the international Light + Building brand and will be held under the theme, “Enlightened Futures: How responsibility will guide the future of buildings.”

LED lighting has been a game changer within the industry, offering a range of benefits, from energy efficiency and improved environmental performance to design flexibility and directionality, said the organisers.

One of the significant benefits, particularly from a commercial perspective, is the potential multi-billion-dollar savings due to reduced energy consumption, said the organisers citing the latest statistics from market research specialists, Mordor Intelligence.

As part of the Thinklight conference, a range of international speakers will take to the stage to discuss the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance within the lighting industry under six key themes of cities, art and entertainment, the business of lighting design in the Middle East region, circularity, darkness, and smart, intelligent and integrated.

The Enlightened Futures: Darkness session, will address the issue of reducing light pollution and, in turn, helping to save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect wildlife that relies on natural darkness, said the orgiansers.

Other key events include the 'Smart Building Summit,' which will feature professionals from diverse fields, including government, development, architecture, engineering, facilities management, technology, and sustainability.

This summit is a forum for in-depth discussions on industry trends and best practices. With emphasis on innovation and collaboration, visitors will delve into the transformative impact of advanced technology, data analytics, and intelligent systems, unveiling how these elements optimise energy consumption, elevate comfort levels, and champion sustainability within smart buildings.

Adding an interactive dimension to the event, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will introduce InSpotLight - a platform to showcase the brightest minds alongside the latest lighting, design, and technology innovations.

The inaugural day of the exhibition will witness the live pitch and judging process for the prestigious Light Middle East Award's Product of the Year category.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said: "In line with our overall theme, all our conferences this year will focus on the importance of responsibility now and for the future."

"As professionals in the lighting and smart building sector, there is an opportunity to shape how people experience the world and consider energy efficiency, sustainability, safety, inclusivity, and functionality," he stated.

"We will address these factors and develop and deliver a roadmap for the future, which will deliver exceptional results for clients and the environment." he added.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be held in conjunction with Intersec, the world’s leading trade fair for emergency services, security and safety, to create the region’s leading trade fair for the building services industry.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).