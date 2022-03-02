ArabFinance: Lecico Egypt (LCSW) reported decrease in consolidated loss attributable to the parent company, recording EGP 36.355 million in 2021, down from EGP 220.605 million in 2020, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Tuesday.

The company’s consolidated net sales rose to EGP 2.642 billion in the full year ended December 31st 2021, from EGP 2.055 billion the year before.

Standalone net losses dropped to EGP 10.779 million in 2021, from EGP 56.641 million in 2020, financial statements showed.

Lecico is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of tiles and sanitary ware products. The company offers its products through three segments: sanitary ware products, ceramic tiles, and brassware.