DUBAI – Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government, and Mubadala, the sovereign investor, announced a strategic partnership focused on Investopia’s second annual event, which will take place on the 2nd and 3rd of March 2023 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change”.

This strategic partnership will build on the successful participation of Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala, as a key speaker in the inaugural edition of Investopia in February 2022.

Mubadala and its portfolio companies will expand their participation across the different activities taking place during Investopia. This will include the participation of Mubadala’s senior leadership in the programme, Mubadala’s engagement in the various activities targeting start-ups and the VC (venture capital) ecosystem, as well as a participation in the Capital Introduction activity that will be hosted at Investopia in partnership with iConnections, a leading financial technology platform for alternative investors.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Saeed Al Calily, Chief Strategy and Risk Officer at Mubadala, said, “Mubadala is proud to be in partnership with Investopia and to support this initiative to convene leaders of the global economy in Abu Dhabi. As a responsible investor we are committed to help find solutions to the world’s big challenges. We look forward to insightful and significant discussions at the event next month.”

Furthermore, Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, added, “Despite it being still in its 2nd edition, Investopia has managed to attract the attention of prominent players in the investment and new economies ecosystems. We are happy to announce today Mubadala as a strategic partner of Investopia’s upcoming event in Abu Dhabi, and we are confident that through this partnership we can add significant value to our participants and partners from across the world.”