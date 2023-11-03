The industrial and manufacturing world has seen significant change over the past few years, and the impact of this can be best seen in the data. As per a new report by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, worldwide manufacturing value added (MVA) reached $16.3 trillion in 2022.

That MVA growth is slightly less than the 20% growth observed from 2020 to 2021. The 'Big 4' manufacturing nations (China, the US, Japan, and Germany) now contribute a higher share, accounting for 57% of the world's manufacturing value added, reflecting an increase from the previous year.

"The primary change to the largest manufacturing companies globally is the absence of electronic companies in the top 10. Petroleum refining, mining, and automotive manufacturers continue to dominate the top 10 spots. While automotive manufacturing still boasts the largest factories by size, its dominant status at the top is contested by the construction of massive semiconductor plants in the US," he noted.

TSMC’s Pheonix Arizona Plant, for example, is now the third largest factory in the world at over 5.1 million square meters,” said James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Markets Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

Samsung and Texas Instruments are also constructing large manufacturing plants in the US.

ABI Research has significantly increased its data coverage of the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, with datasets for major manufacturing countries. Vietnam has the second largest manufacturing sector by employment in the APAC region, second only to China, employing more people in manufacturing than Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea combined.

The country has also seen its MVA double from 2015 to 2022. The revenues of Chinese metal products manufacturers saw an excellent recovery in 2021 compared to its disastrous 2020 levels, jumping back up to $680 billion from $56 billion.

The Japanese market has not been so fortunate, with 8 out of the top 10 largest manufacturing markets seeing revenue fall between 2020 and 2022.-TradeArabia News Service

