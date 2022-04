Harley-Davidson Inc posted a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as demand for its motorcycles failed to gain momentum due to challenges posed by global supply-chain hurdles and surging inflation.

Net profit was $223 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $259 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

