Hansgrohe Group, a leading manufacturer of sanitaryware based in Germany, has registered solid growth in FY 2021 generating sales of €1.36 billion ($1.52 billion), up 27% compared to the previous year's figures of €1.074 billion ($1.19 billion).

The company, which manufactures quality faucets, showers and shower systems, witnessed a 27% jump in its operating profit which rose to €249.7 million.

The top German group generated 74% of its sales abroad in 2021, which was a single percentage point higher than in the previous year. The global company delivers its faucets and showers to 152 countries.

The operating profit increased to €249.7 million, also an increase of 27 percent compared to the previous year's figures of €197 million.

"We would especially like to thank all Hansgrohe employees, as these extraordinary results wouldn’t have been possible without them," remarked Hans Juergen Kalmbach, Chairman of the Hansgrohe Executive Board.

"Extraordinarily high demand and developments in the raw material markets proved to be quite challenging, but our employees managed to deliverer a top performance, in spite of the added ongoing pandemic situation, allowing us to supply and serve our customers with the Hansgrohe service they’ve come to expect," he noted.

According to him, the growth in international business was nearly 30% higher than in the previous year, due in large part to development in sales in the Chinese and US American markets.

Added to this are sales from the majority shareholding in the Dutch company Easy Sanitary Solutions (ESS) acquired at the end of 2020.

Its major market, Middle East too contributed immensely to the global revenue with a 20% sales growth, owing to the rising demand from a flourishing luxury real estate and hospitality sector in the region.

Hansgrohe's regional operations, which run from Dubai, has reported its most successful financial year in the company’s 120-year history despite the challenges brought about by the Covid pandemic.

Buoyed by the regional growth, the German sanitaryware major is all set to boost its Riyadh and Dubai operations with new team members, while its Egypt and Pakistan outlets are also undergoing expansion plans.

"Our unique offering of quality manufacture with high innovation and a keen focus on sustainability, along with the company’s investment in areas such as digitization and environmental safe-guarding, continues to position Hansgrohe as a preferred partner amongst trade customers, architects, specifiers and designers in the region," remarked Andreas Wolf, Managing Director (Middle East).

"We are grateful for their support and diligence in securing and maintaining business during a challenging period, and look forward to continuing our growth trajectory for the remainder of 2022,” he added.

