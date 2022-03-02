Riyadh – Mubasher: The financial results of Hail Cement Company reported a 60.39% decrease in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 42.40 million in 2021 from SAR 107.06 million in 2020.

The company generated revenues of SAR 253.30 million last year, down 24.67% from SAR 336.28 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 0.43 in 2021, against SAR 1.09 in the previous year.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine (9M) of 2021, the company registered a net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 47.17 million, down 44% from SAR 84.8 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

