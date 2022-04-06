German industrial orders fell more than expected in February on weaker demand from abroad, data showed on Wednesday, as supply shortages, exploding energy prices and uncertainty linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine subdued manufacturing activity.

Orders for industrial goods fell 2.2% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in January, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a drop of 0.2% on the month in February.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Emma Thomasson)



