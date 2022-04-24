A UAE-based Future Mattress has announced its plans to capture 20 per cent market share in the mattress sector in the UAE.

This was revealed by Muhammad Adil Mirza, CEO, Phoenix Medicines and Future Mattress recently to the media in Dubai, adding that his company is also keen to tap 15 per cent market share in pillow segment.

Mirza sees a huge potential in the UAE market due to huge demands, strong investors’ confidence and higher returns.

He mentioned that the country presents a favourable business environment for investors and excellent infrastructural facilities coupled with professional expertise and personalised services give the UAE an edge over other countries.

“The expansion also coincided with six-month-long exposition, Expo 2020 Dubai staged under the central theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" and which defied the tremendous challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a resounding success.”

The mega event Expo 2020 Dubai has brought investors from across the globe on a common platform to discuss new avenues for investments and this has added more boost to the UAE’s economic growth.

Mirza stated, “Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world in terms of population, it has a world class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong & transparent regulations and no other city in the world offers so much variety and we are happy to keep up with the spirit of Dubai and bring out latest technology and design to the city.

“The product line of the company includes Bonnell Spring, Pillow Top, Euro Top, Pocket Spring and Memory Foam Mattress. The company also manufactures medicated mattress which is useful for the people who suffer from the back pain.”

To a question about UAE operations, Mirza elaborated that his company is already operating in the UAE market since January 2021 and plans to expand soon.

“We are also keen on international expansion and are looking for partners in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar,” Mirza concluded.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

