Emirates Steel Arkan's Youth Council hosted its first Youth in Manufacturing and Technology Forum, showcasing the Group’s commitment to engaging the Emirati youth in the journey towards a low-carbon economy in the UAE. This initiative is in line with the UAE's ambitious goals to achieve a sustainable future.

Bringing together councils from manufacturing and technology-led organisations, the forum aimed to strengthen relationships between leading companies and institutions that harness technology to develop the UAE's knowledge-based economy and provide advanced solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

The forum brought together more than 20 Youth Councils from organisations like TAQA, EGA, ADNOC, e&, Etihad Airways, ENEC, and Mubadala, empowering them to drive positive change within the industry and become catalysts for a greener future. In addition, guests from COP28 joined the forum to share essential insights into the upcoming conference and highlight possibilities for youth involvement in this global event.

Jasem Alkhateri, Chief Human Capital Officer at Emirates Steel Arkan, said, "We firmly believe that empowering our youth to actively contribute to global solutions is paramount in shaping a sustainable future. By hosting this transformative forum, our objective is to converge brilliant minds from diverse industries and facilitate discussions on the individual and collective roles in advancing the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Today, our aim is to raise awareness regarding the importance of sustainable practices, minimise environmental footprints, foster collaborative engagement among young professionals, and ignite a wave of positive change within the industry - all of which contribute to achieving long term sustainability and prosperity while inspiring generations to come.”

During the forum, participants focused on multiple areas including recycling and lifestyle awareness, the use of Artificial Intelligence in realising the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), as well as gender equality.