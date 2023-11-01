Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer Emirates Steel Arkan, reiterated the group's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the UAE's strategic initiative.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Remeithi added that Emirates Steel Arkan is continuing to enhance its environmental conservation efforts, as the group planted around 11,500 trees in the industrial facilities of its steel factories in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi to offset carbon emissions. This number is equivalent to the removal of 115 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

In line with the carbon neutrality strategy by 2050, Al Remeithi said that the group adopts a clear sustainability strategy, as it aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, compared to 2019, and also intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

He added, "To achieve this strategy, the group has developed a detailed roadmap for carbon removal based on carbon capture and storage, green hydrogen, clean energy, scrap use, and energy efficiency. Emirates Steel Arkan uses 45 percent less carbon in its production processes than its competitors. In 2022, we achieved a significant reduction of 35 percent in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from steel operations, as a result of relying on clean sources of electricity by 80 percent."

He pointed to the role of ES600 low-carbon reinforcement steel in contributing to supporting these trends, as the group seeks to reduce the consumption of iron used in construction projects by between 18 percent and 24 percent depending on the size of the project. He pointed to the group's work to develop an integrated iron production complex in Abu Dhabi, which will play a key role in the global supply chain for low-carbon iron products.

In the context of the country's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the end of the month, Al Remeithi confirmed Emirates Steel Arkan's readiness to participate in the conference by focusing on five key pillars: accelerating adoption of clean energy, enhancing supply chain sustainability, enhancing integration of the circular economy paradigm, increasing energy efficiency, and harnessing innovation.

Al Remeithi said that the group will highlight its capabilities as a leading global company in sustainable manufacturing at COP28. He explained that the group will participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week's quality dialogue sessions related to carbon removal from industry with partners, including the International Renewable Energy Agency, and discussions and dialogues on climate change issues during the conference.

He pointed to the hosting of the 10th National Climate Ambition Dialogue, which was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme “Accelerating the Pace of Transition to Low Carbon Green Industry” in May last year, as part of their support for the conference's targets and their keenness to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

It is worth noting that the group joined Responsible Steel, a not-for-profit organisation, in October. The organisation works as a driving force in the socially and environmentally responsible production of carbon-free steel worldwide. The group's membership confirms its commitment to producing steel in an environmentally sound and socially responsible manner.

Emirates Steel Arkan is also committed to combating climate change within the industry through its membership in the World Steel Association's Climate Action Programme and Sustainability Charter. The group has also made significant commitments as one of the signatories to the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge in the UAE and the Real Estate Sector Climate Pledge, which reinforces its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.